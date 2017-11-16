Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Secure ALL The Bags: Tiffany Haddish Lands Two New Lead Roles

Tiffany is teaming up with 'Girls Trip' producer Will Packer again.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Tiffany Haddish is lining up two more film roles with Universal and New Line Cinema.

Rack up another win for the Girls Trip star.

Fresh off of her historic hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Tiffany is already booking some leading lady jobs. Variety.com reports that she is in talks to star in The Kitchen for New Line Cinema and The Temp for Universal.

The Temp will see Tiffany team up with Will Packer once again. Not much is known about the plot, but it will be a female-driven comedy.

The Kitchen is based on a cult classic comic book that follows the wives of Irish mafia members as the take over for their husbands, who have been arrested by the FBI. It’s unclear which role that Tiffany will play, but she would be a lead.

The Kitchen is further along in development, but there is no word on whether The Temp or The Kitchen will film first.

The real question is: Will she wear her Alexander McQueen dress again for the premieres?

RELATED STORIES:

She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tiffany Haddish: ‘Everytime I Get A Job, Another Little Black Girl’s Dreams May Come True’

#BlackGirlMagic: Tiffany Haddish Shines On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Makes TV History

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Secure ALL The Bags: Tiffany Haddish Lands Two New Lead Roles

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos