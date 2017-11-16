Nicki Minaj Visits Her Brother In Jail After Rape Conviction

0 reads Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj went to see her brother behind bars for the first time since he was found guilty in his child rape trial, but she only did it to support her mother … TMZ has learned.
Sources tell us she has not had a close relationship with her brother, Jelani Maraj, since he was charged for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. She made an exception this time, solely because her mom wanted to go.
We’re told Nicki took her mother, Carol, to the Nassau County Jail last week. Carol hadn’t seen Jelani since the guilty verdict. READ MORE
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
25 photos Launch gallery
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
1. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards1 of 25
2. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards2 of 25
3. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards3 of 25
4. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Inside4 of 25
5. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards5 of 25
6. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards6 of 25
7. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals7 of 25
8. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards8 of 25
9. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards9 of 25
10. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals10 of 25
11. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals11 of 25
12. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards12 of 25
13. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont13 of 25
14. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont14 of 25
15. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont15 of 25
16. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont16 of 25
17. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont17 of 25
18. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals18 of 25
19. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals19 of 25
20. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals20 of 25
21. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals21 of 25
22. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards22 of 25
23. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards23 of 25
24. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards24 of 25
25. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards25 of 25
comments – Add Yours