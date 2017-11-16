Nicki Minaj Visits Her Brother In Jail After Rape Conviction

Nicki Minaj Visits Her Brother In Jail After Rape Conviction

14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Nicki Minaj went to see her brother behind bars for the first time since he was found guilty in his child rape trial, but she only did it to support her mother … TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us she has not had a close relationship with her brother, Jelani Maraj, since he was charged for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. She made an exception this time, solely because her mom wanted to go.

We’re told Nicki took her mother, Carol, to the Nassau County Jail last week. Carol hadn’t seen Jelani since the guilty verdict. READ MORE

