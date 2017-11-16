Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here Are The Greatest Moments In Georgia Dome History

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

For almost three decades the Georgia Dome has been a staple to the city of Atlanta, but come November 20th it will be no more. The Georgia Dome is set to be demolished to make more room for parking at the new Mercedes Benz stadium. With the lost of so many amazing memories, we decided to put together a list of some of the greatest moments in Georgia Dome history.

Super Bowl XXVIII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

JANUARY 30 1994: Emmitt Smith #22 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 30 -13.

 

1996 Olympics - Women's Gymnastics Team Competition

Source: David Madison / Getty

JULY 23: 1996 The United States Women’s Gymnastics Team (L-R) of Amanda Borden, Dominique Dawes, Amy Chow, Jaycie Phelps, Dominique Moceanu, Kerri Strug, and Shannon Miller salutes the crowd after receiving their gold medals in the Team competition of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games held on July 23, 1996 in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The USA Women’s team was nicknamed the Magnificent Seven.

Heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield (R) follows

Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

SEPTEMBER 19TH 1998: Heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield (R) follows through after landing a punch against Vaughn Bean (L) during their IBF/WBA World Heavy Weight Championship at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA 19 September. Holyfield won by unanimous decision after the 12 round fight.

 

Running back Jamal Anderson of the Atlanta Falcons

Source: RHONA WISE / Getty

JANUARY 9TH 1999: Running back Jamal Anderson of the Atlanta Falcons dances the ‘Dirty Bird’ to celebrate his first touchdown in the first quarter of their NFC playoff game with the San Francisco 49ers  at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

Patrick Ewing (C) of the New York Knicks argues wi

Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

MAY 20TH 1999: Patrick Ewing (C) of the New York Knicks argues with NBA official Ronnie Nunn (R) as Dikenbe Mutombo (L) of the Atlanta Hawks looks on 20 May, 1999, during the first half of the second game of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

Super Bowl XXXIV - St. Louis Rams v Tennesee Titans

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

JANUARY 30 2000: Steve McNair #9 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the St. Louis Rams during Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome on January 30, 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Ram won the game 23-16.

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Vick lo

Source: STEVE SCHAEFER / Getty

AUGUST 3RD 2001: Mike Vick’s First NFL Game. Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Vick looks downfield during his first pre-season game 03 August 2001 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Vick, the top pick in the 2001 draft who played two years at Virginia Tech, is the 20th quarterback to be taken with the top pick and the second in three years.

28 March 2004: The Duke Blue Devils huddle during their 66-63 victory over the Xavier Musketeers in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA.

Source: Sporting News Archive / Getty

March 28th 2004: The Duke Blue Devils huddle during their 66-63 victory over the Xavier Musketeers in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA.

Florida's Joakim Noah celebrates a 84-75 victory over Ohio S

Source: Raleigh News & Observer / Getty

APRIL 2ND 2007: Florida’s Joakim Noah celebrates a 84-75 victory over Ohio State in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday, April 2, 2007.

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

JANUARY 22 2017: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Here Are The Greatest Moments In Georgia Dome History

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos