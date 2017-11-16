Stephanie Mills on Music: ‘they want R&B, but they don’t want it from us’

Recently the legendary R&B singer Stephanie Mills was interviewed on TVOne’s new day time talk show Sister Circle. Sister Circle airs weekday afternoons on TV One, it features Grammy-nominated artist Syleena Johnson, reality show Quad Webb-Lunceford, Comedian Kiana Dancie and sports reporter Rashan Ali as hosts. The show discusses real issues and news stories in entertainment. However, when Syleena Johnson asked Stephanie Mills her opinion on the state of music today her response surprised both the audience and the hosts.

“I think they want R&B, but they don’t want it from us”, Mills went on to say, “they want it from Adele and Justin Timberlake and those people, they don’t want it from us”. Mills did not hold back or shy away from also comparing other R&B artists who she felt were just as talented but received less attention for their music. For the full story click here…

