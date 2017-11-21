Gayle King speaks on Charlie Rose allegations: ‘ We have to make this matter to women’

Veteran “CBS This Morning” host and news anchor Charlie Rose has now joined what has become a long list of men who have been accused of sexual harassment. Eight women have come forward and stated that Rose, sexually harassed them, doing everything from inappropriate phone calls, groping their private parts even walking around them nude. During Tuesday morning’s show of “CBS This Morning”, Rose’s co-hosts Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King, addressed this story in a very serious and direct way.

Gayle King, who had less than two hours of sleep, said she received calls from family and even Oprah asking her if she was okay. King stated, “What do you say when someone you deeply care about has done something, that is so horrible, how do you wrap your brain around that, I’m really grappling with that”. King also went on to say, “He doesn’t get a pass because I can’t help thinking about the anguish of these women, what happened to their dignity, their bodies and maybe even their careers”, “Im still trying to process all of this, because this is not the man i know”. We will continue to keep you updated, but for the full story, click here…

