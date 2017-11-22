Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#Bars: 51 Rhymes Declaring Hip Hop’s Love For Halle Berry

In the past 25 years, Halle has appeared in 51 movies and been mentioned in almost 1,000 rap songs.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Halle Berry

Source: Deborah Feingold / Getty

Halle Berry turned 51 this fall, yet the iconic actress is still as lovely as she was when she first hit the scene in the early 90s.

After appearing on A Different World in 1991, the Cleveland, Ohio native snagged unforgettable roles in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, Eddie Murphy’s Boomerang and the heart-wrenching Losing Isaiah, starting a run that would make her one of the most visible Black actresses of the 1990’s.

She further solidified her place in history in 2001 when she became the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for best actress.

According to IMDB, Halle’s 2017 films Kidnap, Kings, and The Kingsman: The Golden Circle will mark make 51 film and television appearances since 1989, but her credit list on genius.com‘s lyric database is far more impressive.

Halle Berry

Source: Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

The bars don’t lie. And when aligned with her IMDB timeline, they’re proof that constant name-drops from MCs have helped Halle’s movement in a major way.

So far, her name has been mentioned at least 965 times on the record — from male rhymers like Ghostface Killah and The Notorious B.I.G., who shamelessly lusted over her beauty, to lady emcees Cardi B, Jean Grae, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj and Foxy Brown, all of whom have name-checked Ms. Berry to describe their own desirability.

To honor Ms. Berry’s 51st year of brilliance, GG combined 51 bars she’s been mentioned in over the course of her career.

Hit the jump to start in 1992, when Halle first piqued Hip Hop’s interest.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading #Bars: 51 Rhymes Declaring Hip Hop’s Love For Halle Berry

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos