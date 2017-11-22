Feature Story
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Expecting Baby #2

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Congrats are in order for Chrissy Teigen and Ohio’s own John  Legend who just announced via social media that they are expecting baby number two.

The couples nine-teen month old daughter Luna was part of the big reveal pointing to Chrissy’s belly saying baby.  Chrissy has been very open about her fertility issues when trying to conceive their first child and underwent in vitro  fertilization.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine Chrissy said, “I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it’s enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help,” Legend said. “We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too.”

Photos