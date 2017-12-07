Celebrities Evacuate Their Homes As Wildfires Tear Through Southern California

Southern California wildfires have been tearing through the region with no sign of letting up anytime soon.
ABC News reports red flags warnings have been extended across much of Southern California through Saturday, as the weather is not cooperating with the hundreds of officials who’ve been tirelessly trying to contain the fires. As of this morning, “Authorities are dealing with four major fires, as well as a smaller one in San Bernardino, which is entirely contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection,” ABC News states.
Many have been tweeting their concerns and evacuating the area, including famous names like Chrissy Teigen, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chelsea Handler. Catch a glimpse at what the region is dealing with below and keep Cali in your prayers.
