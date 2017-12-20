Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Here’s A Recap Of Everything That Happened In 2017! [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A lot happened in 2017! A whole lot. Check out the video above. Here’s a recap:

BIRTHS

  • Jay-Z and Beyonce welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir Carter.
  • Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcomed Kenzo Kash Hart into the world.

DEATHS

  • WorldStarHipHop founder Q died at 43 from health issues.
  • Legendary drummer Clyde Stubblefield died at 73 from kidney failure.
  • Rock and Roll legend Chuck Berry died at 90 from natural causes.
  • Legendary Blues musician James Cotton died at 81.
  • Singer and actress Joni Sledge died at 60 from natural causes.
  • Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died at 57 from Leukemia.
  • Prodigy of Mobb Deep died at 42 from accidentally choking on an egg.
  • Prince’s drummer, John Blackwell Jr., died at 43.
  • Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew died at 53.
  • Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died at 84.
  • Former NFL player and actor, Bernie Casey, died at 78.
  • Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner, died at 91 in Los Angeles.
  • 59 people were killed and hundreds injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.
  • Rock & Roll legend Fats Domino died at 89.
  • Actor Robert Guillaume died at 89.
  • 26 people were killed in a mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX.
  • Earle Hyman, who played Cliff Huxtable’s dad on The Cosby Show, died at 91.
  • Rapper Lil Peep died at 21 from an accidental drug overdose.
  • Actor and singer Della Reese died at 86.

SCANDALS

  • Bill O’Reilly was fired from FOX News for sexual harassment.
  • R. Kelly accused of operating a sex cult for girls.
  • St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley found not guilty for killing Anthony Smith.
  • Terry Crews tweeted that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood exec.
  • Victims spoke out and accused Kevin Spacey of sexual crimes.
  • Multiple people came forward accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual crimes.
  • Victims spoke out and accused Russell Simmons of sexual crimes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

MUSIC

  • Jay-Z released his thirteenth studio album 4:44.
  • Cardi B’s song “Bodak Yellow” hits #1 on the Billboard Charts.
  • Chris Brown dropped a 45 song album “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

MOVIES

  • Get Out.
  • Detroit.
  • All Eyez On Me.
  • The Fate Of The Furious.
  • Dark Tower.
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
  • Justice League.

WEDDINGS & ENGAGEMENTS

  • Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir.
  • Offset and Cardi B got engaged.
  • Serena Williams got married.
  • LeToya Luckett got married to Tommicus Walker in Austin, TX.

NATURAL DISASTERS

  • Hurricane Harvey.
  • Hurricane Maria.
  • Earthquake in Mexico.

SPORTS

  • The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.
  • The Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA Finals championship.

DONALD TRUMP

  • Donald Trump became President of the U.S.
  • Steph Curry turned down Donald Trump’s invitation to The White House.
  • LeBron James called Donald Trump a “bum” on Twitter.
  • Donald Trump called NFL players who took a knee “s.o.b.” and disrespectful.
  • Eminem came for Donald Trump at BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher.
  • Donald’s Trump Twitter account was deactivated by an employee for 11 min.

EVERYTHING ELSE 

  • Rapper Kevin Gates got 30 months in prison for a gun charge.
  • Rapper NBA Youngboy was release from prison after serving 8 months.
  • Young Dolph got shot in Los Angeles after an altercation and survived.
  • O.J. Simpson was released from prison after serving 9 years.
  • Tom Joyner announced that he would be retiring from radio in 2 years.
  • Birdman got his platinum teeth removed.
  • Wendy Williams fainted on live TV from overheating.
  • Livario Ball and 2 other UCLA students were arrested in China for shoplifting.
  • Twitter changed character limit from 140 to 280 for everybody.
  • Meek Mill got 2-4 years in prison for probation violation.
  • 50 Cent inked an 8 figure deal with Starz.
  • A terrorist attack involing a bom took place in New York City.

Yeah, that about covers it. See you all in 2018.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

Continue reading Here’s A Recap Of Everything That Happened In 2017! [VIDEO]

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

We don't know if you can take it, but Thick Rihanna is here to stay

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos