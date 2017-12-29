Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Mocking His Nephew For Wearing A Princess Dress

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful British race car driver in history, but right now he is getting some attention for a social media posting. On Christmas, Lewis (see him above in that atrocious plaid outfit with Donatella Versace) posted a video of his nephew wearing a pink and purple princess dress. He asks the child, “Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?” He then yells, “Boys don’t wear princess dresses!” His nephew covers his ears. Watch the video below:
Hamilton, 32, was immediately slammed on social media.
Why in the world did Hamilton think it was a bright idea to post this video on social media? Mocking (or joking, whatever you want to call it) a child is never a good idea for social media.
Lewis clearly got this message and posted a long apology on Twitter, which read, “I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. My deepest apologies for my behavior as I realize it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalize or stereotype anyone. I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.”
One Twitter user dismissed his apology because he liked tweets defending him “joking” about his nephew:
Hopefully, Lewis learned his lesson. Keep kids off social media and let the child live.
Side note, Lewis Hamilton is one of those “all lives matter” guys. He might need to brush up on his politics when it comes to gender expression and race. #JustSayin
SEE ALSO:
UK Royal Wears Blackface Brooch, Offers Lame Apology To Meghan Markle
5 Things To Know About Meghan Markle’s Mom
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 1 of 22
2. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 2 of 22
3. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 3 of 22
4. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 4 of 22
5. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 5 of 22
6. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 6 of 22
7. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 7 of 22
8. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 8 of 22
9. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 9 of 22
10. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 10 of 22
11. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 11 of 22
12. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 12 of 22
13. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 13 of 22
14. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 14 of 22
15. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 15 of 22
16. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 16 of 22
17. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 17 of 22
18. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 18 of 22
19. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 19 of 22
20. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 20 of 22
21. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 21 of 22
22. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 22 of 22