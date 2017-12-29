Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New York Going In Opposite Directions

Photo by

National
Home > National

Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New York Going In Opposite Directions

The stark contrast has one city scrambling for solutions and progressives feeling vindicated in the other.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Baltimore police recorded 343 homicides by Wednesday evening, which set a new record for per capita killings in the city, The Baltimore Sun reported. This news comes on the heels of New York officials reporting that the city is just days away from reaching a homicide low not seen since the 1950s.

SEE ALSO: ‘Escalating Violence’ Prompts Maryland School District To Suspend Trips To Baltimore

“You’ve got the young generation growing up, trying to be in gangs. It ain’t safe out here,” a 27-year-old Baltimore woman said, describing the increasing fear she feels in her neighborhood.

The escalating homicides rate in Baltimore is now 55.8 killings per 100,000 people, surpassing the previous record was 55.35 killings per 100,000 in 2015 when the city had 344 homicides. However, the population was higher by thousands two years ago. The most homicides in one year was 353 in 1993, but again, the city had about 100,000 residents. This news prompted Black conservatives, like Larry Elders, to spearhead the Black-on-Black crime taunt on social media—giving cover to White conservatives who are joining the chorus.

Meanwhile, progressives in New York City are feeling vindicated. Many predicted that the crime rate would skyrocket when Mayor Bill De Blasio said the police would end unconstitutional stop-and-risks that targeted communities of color. President Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, was one of the loudest critics who called for a nationwide stop-and-frisk policy to reduce crime in large cities. The number of homicides in fact dropped to just 286 by Wednesday, according to The New York Times, continuing a decline that began with aggressive policing under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Back in 1990, when the city was fighting the crack epidemic, there were 2,245 killings.

SOURCE:  Baltimore Sun, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Reginae Carter, Clark Atlanta University

Omarosa Reportedly To Expose Donald & Melania In Tell-All

Mamie Johnson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

22 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos