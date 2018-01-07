Features
Home > Features

Florida Iguanas Are So Done With The Cold, They’re Falling From Trees

They can't deal.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
Green iguana (Iguana iguana) in the tree, Pantanal, Brazil

Source: Marko Konig / Getty

So apparently, when temperatures enter the 40s or below, green iguanas tap out of this thing called life…well, sort of.

According to Kristen Sommers of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, under 40 degrees weather can stop iguanas’ blood flow. Since they like to sit in trees, the whole process can stun them and they’ll fall out. Peep exhibit A below.

South Florida has witnessed a trend of falling iguanas this week due to the weather. Authorities are advising people not to touch them since they could start moving again once it warms up. They might feel threatened at this time and attack you.

Of course the Internet had jokes.

Stay clear of the falling iguanas! They might come back with a vengeance.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Florida Iguanas Are So Done With The Cold, They’re Falling From Trees

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 hours ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 hours ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 hours ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos