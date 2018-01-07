Florida Iguanas Are So Done With The Cold, They’re Falling From Trees

So apparently, when temperatures enter the 40s or below, green iguanas tap out of this thing called life…well, sort of.

According to Kristen Sommers of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, under 40 degrees weather can stop iguanas’ blood flow. Since they like to sit in trees, the whole process can stun them and they’ll fall out. Peep exhibit A below.

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018

Those Iguanas Falling From Trees in Florida? They Probably Aren’t Dead: When temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s, people from West Palm Beach to Miami know to be on the lookout for reptiles stunned — but not necessarily killed — by the cold. https://t.co/g4YXbzwSYb pic.twitter.com/rXUc2Qnzbf — blasmolina.name (@blasmolina_name) January 4, 2018

South Florida has witnessed a trend of falling iguanas this week due to the weather. Authorities are advising people not to touch them since they could start moving again once it warms up. They might feel threatened at this time and attack you.

Of course the Internet had jokes.

Frozen Iguanas is begging to be the name of a bar, a band, surely a drink. https://t.co/IMp0QqFtzq — Pat Zapor (@PZapor) January 4, 2018

Stay clear of the falling iguanas! They might come back with a vengeance.

Once the temps get back to normal here is that same iguana . pic.twitter.com/qcCsihrad4 — MALIK (@ErrolWisdom) January 4, 2018

