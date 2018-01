Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized on Their Divorce!

Mary J Blige estranged husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs says the stress of there divorce is the reasons he has encountered health problems.

According to THE BLAST ,“[Isaacs] has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

Although he currently gets 30,000 a month he says his rent is impossible.

So far the judge hasn’t granted his request we’ll see what happens at the trail in March.

