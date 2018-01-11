Here’s How A Tweet Constructed By 3rd Graders Went Viral

Nowadays, when kids get a hold of social media, it can be a rite of passage to the dismay of some parents. One Kansas teacher wanted to show his kids early the power of Twitter with a little experiment.

C.J. Marple of Osage City Elementary School decided to construct a tweet with his 3rd grade class on Monday as a way to prove how fast information can spread. Check it out below.

I am a 3rd grade teacher in Kansas. I am trying to teach my class about the power of Twitter and how fast information can spread. If you could RT this tweet/comment where you are reading from I would really appreciate it. I am planning to share results with them on 1/12. Thanks! — C.J. Marple (@Marple82) January 8, 2018

Since Marple posted the tweet, it has been shared over 190,000 times and it’s received loads of replies from places like Kenya, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

All the way from the Middle-East😊More specifically, Saudi Arabia, on the way back home along with endless sand dunes 🏜🏕⛺️🏜🏕⛺️🏜🏕⛺️🏜🏕⛺️ — La La Land (@Zaina5) January 9, 2018

Nairobi, Kenya.

A country of great sceneries, food, culture, wildlife, people and everything nice. This picture is a sample of our beautiful matatus(public transport vehicles) the inside is just as beautiful as the outside pic.twitter.com/UmM8D85S7v — The Real Deal (@i_AmLevi) January 9, 2018

BTW We have a mediaeval castle smack dab in the middle of our city. Thought your 3rd-graders may enjoy that. pic.twitter.com/9WbUALgYEn — Yves Peters (@BaldCondensed) January 9, 2018

Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet, a Kansas City native, even retweeted Marple’s message tagging Adele, the pope and the producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Andy Lassner.

Marple and his class receive so many messages and retweets, he marks a classroom map with sticky notes to show which places are showing love.

It’s safe to say his class learned the lesson.

Also On 100.3: