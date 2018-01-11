Here’s How A Tweet Constructed By 3rd Graders Went Viral

Nowadays, when kids get a hold of social media, it can be a rite of passage to the dismay of some parents. One Kansas teacher wanted to show his kids early the power of Twitter with a little experiment.
C.J. Marple of Osage City Elementary School decided to construct a tweet with his 3rd grade class on Monday as a way to prove how fast information can spread. Check it out below.
I am a 3rd grade teacher in Kansas. I am trying to teach my class about the power of Twitter and how fast information can spread. If you could RT this tweet/comment where you are reading from I would really appreciate it. I am planning to share results with them on 1/12. Thanks!
