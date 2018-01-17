The Wake Up: Florida Republican Calls Haiti ‘Sheet Metal And Garbage,’ Net Neutrality May Be Overturned, Chrissy Teigen Offers To Pay Gymnast Fine

More Haiti Hate

Donald Trump‘s racism has allowed more racists in congress to express their true beliefs. This is the case for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who defended Trump’s sh*thole comments on MSNBC. He told Chris Hayes while he wouldn’t have used Trump’s words, “sh*thole” is accurate and “ I would say the conditions in Haiti are deplorable, they are disgusting. I mean it’s everywhere you look in Haiti, it’s sheet metal and garbage when I was there.”

Watch the horrible moment below.

This is the hate that Donald Trump — and the Republicans who co-signed him — created.

Save Net Neutrality

Ending net neutrality is one of the many horrific policies the Trump administration put in place. Net neutrality gave people equal access to the Internet, preventing Internet companies or the government from charging users to visit particular sites or control which sites they can visit. In short, net neutrality protects your right to communicate freely online. Republicans voted to end this, but Democrats are fighting back.

According to Reuters, “A group of 21 U.S. state attorneys general filed suit to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to do away with net neutrality on Tuesday while Democrats said they needed just one more vote in the Senate to repeal the FCC ruling.” This sounds promising, however, the site also reports, “If Democrats could win a majority in the Senate, a repeal would also require winning a vote in the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a greater majority, and would still be subject to a likely veto by President Donald Trump.”

Let’s keep hope alive. If you are on social media, works for an Internet company, promotes your brand online — ending net neutrality could severely affect you. #StayWoke

Good Chrissy

Chrissy Teigen is putting her money where he social media activism is. More than 150 women have come forward to accusse gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault, including Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles. In court this week, 88 women are expecting to give impact statements. According to People.com, “But former Olympian McKayla Maroney may not be one of the people to give an impact statement. In 2016, she settled a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics. As part of the settlement, she is unable to publicly discuss Nassar, whom she has accused of abuse. If she gives a victim impact statement, she could face a fine of $100,000.”

Chrissy said she will pay the fine, see below:

The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018

Gotta love Chrissy!

Source: People.com, Reuters

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

Black Harvard Students To Host Own Graduation Ceremony

