Jason Nelson Speaks On Staying True To The Word Of God [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Baltimore’s own Jason Nelson is gearing up to release his next live album (The Answer) and dropped by Sound of Praise with Maurette Brow Clark to talk about it! Having just released the lead single, “Forever,” Nelson dished on how the song came into existence and staying true to the word of God through his music and not conforming to popular culture.

The Answer, is due June 2018. Press play up top!

