Jason Nelson Speaks On Staying True To The Word Of God [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Baltimore’s own Jason Nelson is gearing up to release his next live album (The Answer) and dropped by Sound of Praise with Maurette Brow Clark to talk about it! Having just released the lead single, “Forever,” Nelson dished on how the song came into existence and staying true to the word of God through his music and not conforming to popular culture.

SEE ALSO: Jason Nelson Has Crowd Rejoicing In His Live Video For "Forever" [VIDEO]

The Answer, is due June 2018. Press play up top!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette! Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

