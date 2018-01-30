Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar Opens The 2018 Grammy Awards In The Most Black Way Possible [Video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Kendrick Lamar opened the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards and he surely didn’t disappoint. The LA rapper brought out Dave Chappelle to narrate the powerful performance, as well as U2 to play alongside his vocals. The performance was no other than epic and black as hell. Check the video below.

Kendrick also took home Best Rap/Sung Performance for ‘Loyalty’ with Rihanna.

