2018 Grammy Awards: Winner’s List Is Here

NEW YORK, NY – The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are going down on Sunday (January 28) at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z lead the nominations in the rap categories with seven and eight nods, respectively.

Childish Gambino is up for Record of the Year for “Redbone,” which is up against JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” and Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.”

For Album of the Year, Lamar’s DAMN., Hov’s 4:44 and Gambino’s Awaken My Love! are up for the honor against Lorde’s Melodrama and Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic.

In the Rap Album of the Year category, JAY-Z’s 4:44, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Migos’ Culture,Rapsody’s Laila’s Wisdom and Tyler The Creator’s Flower Boy are all vying for the trophy.

