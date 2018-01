JAY-Z, TRUMP: War Of Words

Jay-Z has 99 problems and now President Trump is one on Twitter.

The president lashed out at the Grammy-winning rapper Sunday morning after he said in a CNN interview that Trump’s comment about African countries was “hurtful” and questioned his claims about creating jobs for blacks. Jay said it’s especially disappointing because the words come from the leader of the free world.

The POTUS responded to the cable news interview with a tweet, saying, “Somebody please inform Jay Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

Fasho Thoughts:

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for African-Americans was 6.8 percent in December, the lowest since 1972 when the federal agency began crunching the numbers by race.

The rate has been in decline since falling from 16.4 percent in August 2011 to 7.8 percent in January 2017.

Jay-Z for president.

Meanwhile, Trump’s too shook to respond to Eminem, who has been targeting the POTUS in his rhymes for months now.

Also On 100.3: