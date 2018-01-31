Could there be a reboot of the hit sitcom “Martin” on the way?

There have been rumors circulating hinting at the fact that there could be a reboot of the hit sitcom “Martin” in the works! A lot has changed since “Martin” last aired on television, everthing from a Harassment case between Tisha Campbell-Martin and Martin Lawrence to the death of “Tommy” a.k.a Thomas Mikal Ford. Fans have since been whispering about the possibility of a reboot for some time and it looks like it recently may have been confirmed.

People got really excited after seeing Martin Lawrence on Def Comedy Jam and VH1’s Comedy special and have been more excited about it actually happening. Well, according to sources at tvone.tv Martin Lawrences’ fiance’ hinted that it could be on the way. Cameras recently caught up with Tisha Campbell-Martin and she didn’t disclose any solid information but she had this to say… click here…

