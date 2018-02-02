Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries Caused By The Least Athletic Things Possible

Sometimes the only moderately positive thing about getting injured is the fact that you can get a good story out of it. But not all broken legs can be caused by something crazy like falling while being chased by a lion…or something wild like that.

The fact of the matter is that some people have injuries and the least entertaining stories to go with them. If you’ve even broken anything and had a terrible story to accompany it–you’re not alone.

A Twitter user named Anthony F. Irwin posed a question to the community: what’s your least athletic injury? As you can imagine, the replies are pretty hilarious.

What’s your least athletic injury? — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) February 1, 2018

Sometimes you’re on your way to do something athletic and it just isn’t in the cards…

Getting ready to go play some ball. Tied my shoes but forgot to take off my sweats first. Tried to take them off without untying my shoes and ended up spraining my thumb so I couldn’t play. — Masta Red Snappa (@MastaRedSnappa) February 1, 2018

Decided to start jogging. Took one step, slipped on a leaf and cracked my knee cap. https://t.co/rxSg9CABOP — Lizzie 🏃🏻‍♀️🐄 (@biscuit_ersed) February 1, 2018

Or sometimes, you just finished doing something athletic and get humbled real quick

Hit a game winner in high school and slapped my chest to celebrate. Couldn't breathe, passed out on the court, woke up with a broken sternum. — ATT (@AssessTheThreat) February 1, 2018

Or maybe your experience taught you that you should never try something athletic at all

any one of my sneezing injuries — Sean Woodley (@WoodleySean) February 1, 2018

Dislocated my kneecap dancing to “I Fall Apart” by Post Malone — mandy (@Amandaaa_k87) February 1, 2018

I win. I broke my hand throwing away a gingerbread house. — R. Lin (@notinbtnet) February 1, 2018

Slipped a disc picking a fork up out of the sink 💪 https://t.co/bMu4lhleSJ — Pooka (@pangopup) February 1, 2018

Whatever the case, just know that a lot of us are suffering from injuries with super lame stories behind them. But the least we could do is give someone else a laugh

I just choked on my gum whilst lying down, laughing at some of the replies on this thread, and now my throat hurts. That count? — 💫Gwyn Erso💫 (@gwynniepeg) February 1, 2018

