Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later With “Prince”

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Timberlake returns to the Super Bowl halftime stage, 14 years after the most controversial one yet.

It appeared that people weren’t  happy about the rumor of Justin Timberlake bringing out “Prince” via hologram which Prince hated by the way, but one could assume that it was done as tasteful as could be expected. Timberlake did perform the song “Die 4 U.” It would have been weird if the NFL had not done anything in honor of “Prince” during halftime but hey, we will let the people way in with their views on this one.

Photo Credit: NBC Super Bowl Halftime Photo with Justine Timberlake and Prince

 

Artists who perform at the Super Bowl must think of ways to put on the greatest show on Earth. With millions of viewers set to watch this year’s Super Bowl, Justin Timberlake knows that he has to give a performance of a lifetime. Justin did pay homage to the marching band which is always good to see on the field. While his stage presence was a lack luster bust, Timberlake opened up with his single “Filthy” from his Man of The Woods album and then rolled into his greatest hits such as “Rock Your Body”, “SexyBack”, “My Love” and “Cry Me A River” which he kind of just breezed through.

The “Rock Your Body” song has sparked some criticism as it was the same song that Timberlake performed with Janet Jackson when he embarrassed her by exposing her nipple during their 2004 Super Bowl performance.

Surrounding areas of the U.S. Bank Stadium lit in purple

Photo Credit: NBC Super Bowl Halftime Tribute To “Prince”

 

Read More: USA Today

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later With “Prince”

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos