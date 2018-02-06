Feature Story
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due To “Severe Pain”

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 7 hours ago
LADY Gaga was forced to postpone the European leg of her Joanne tour that originally started in 2017 and now disaster has struck again for the Poker Face singer’s fans. The star has been forced to call off the rescheduled February shows in London and Manchester. For refunds, fans are being asked to go back to where they purchased their tickets for full refund.

Gaga’s world tour, to support her fifth album, Joanne, began in Canada on August 1, 2017, and was originally due to end in Salt Lake City on December 14, visiting Europe in between. However, she was forced to reschedule the European leg as a result of her battle with fibromyalgia, which also saw her cancel a concert in Brazil due to chronic pain.

The rescheduled UK dates were:

  • Sun 4 February – O2 Arena, London – CANCELLED
  • Tue 6 February – Manchester Arena – CANCELLED
  • Thu 8 February, O2 Arena, London – CANCELLED

An announcement just days later confirmed that the remaining London and Manchester February dates have been cancelled. The statement read:

“Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live. As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour. Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road.”

She has not revealed specific details about what is causing her “severe pain” on this occasion.

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance was swiftly followed by the announcement of a 2017 world tour

Lady Gaga: Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance was swiftly followed by the announcement of a 2017 world tour – Getty Image

 

Lady Gaga With Fibromyalgia….

The pop star was forced to halt her 2017 tour dates as a result of her ongoing battle with fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia is an incurable long-term health condition which causes pain all over the body. The condition can affect anyone, but women are more frequently affected than men, with stressful events acting as a trigger for the pain.

Although it can’t be cured, the pain can be controlled by adopting an exercise program, taking medication or counselling therapy.

Read More: Vanity Fair

