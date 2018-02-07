The Wake Up: Kevin Hart Does A Good Deed; Trump’s Top Spokesperson Called Him ‘Deplorable’; Trump Says It’s ‘Un-American’ To Not Clap For Him

A dream came true for Saniyah Bell.

Gotta Love Kev

Like most Philadelphia natives, Kevin Hart was on a serious high after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. However, the comedian decided to take that love to Saniyah Bell, an eight-year-old who has brain cancer. Her dream was to meet Kevin Hart, see the emotional video below:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Saniyah Bell and her family.

Trump Wants Applause

If Trump is speaking, he wants to be worshiped like a king. Our current POTUS is still upset Democrats didn’t cheer for him during his offensive State of the Union rant. At a visit to a suburban Cincinnati factory, he said, “They would rather see Trump do badly, okay, than our country do well. It got to the point that I didn’t really want to look too much on that side. It was bad energy.” He also said the Democratic reaction to his speech was “like death” and “un-American.” He whined, “Somebody said ‘treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess. Why not? Can we call that treason? Why not. They certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.” Treason because Democrats didn’t clap?

This sounds like a rant from Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong-un.  Watch a clip of Trump’s whining below:

Trump’s Own Team Thinks He’s Deplorable

Raj Shah, the White House principal deputy press secretary, is another disingenuous hack working for Trump. According to New York Magazine, before working for Trump, Shah was dragging Trump in leaked emails.

After the Access Hollywood tape went public (“Grab ’em by the p***y”), on October 7, 2016, Shah wrote from his personal account to Andrew Hemming, a senior RNC researcher, “At 10:57 p.m., he wrote, ‘I’m kinda enjoying this, some justice. I honestly don’t think it’s the worst thing he’s done but he somehow got passes for the other acts.’ Shah added, ‘Trump is a deplorable.’” Raj then began working for the Trump White House on January 20, 2017.

Does anyone in congress have a moral compass? You call out the obvious vile nature of this president but then go work for him three months later? Raj is another example of an opportunistic politician who cares more about themselves than the country.

Watch a clip below of Raj defending Trump.

SOURCE: New York Magazine

Photos