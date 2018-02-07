Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour Bus Accident 1 Person Dead

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The relentless winter storms everywhere have been the talk of the winter season. In some states, driving in the snow is not so far fetch as many cities don’t believe in shutting down their cities, schools, let alone their highways but maybe city officials should as this 19 vehicle pileup proves that not everyone is built to drive in snow storms.

A 21-year-old woman was killed in the Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour bus accident on Monday (Feb. 5) involving a total of 19 vehicles. Josephina Mae Buffington died in the Ames, Iowa tragedy and four others were injured, according to a crash report by the Iowa State Patrol. The report notes that Buffington was not wearing a seatbelt.

Image result for 'Dancing With The Stars: Live' Winter Storm Tour Bus Accident

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig tells PEOPLE the 19-vehicle crash occurred near Poweshiek County on Interstate 80 near Grinnell on Monday. Three vehicles were on the shoulder of I-80 when a semi-truck struck a vehicle. The cast and crew of the Dancing with the Stars show only suffered minor injuries, but are safe. See the official statement from the tour’s Instagram page below.

Image result for 'Dancing With The Stars: Live' Winter Storm Tour Bus Accident

Dancing with the Stars

IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! REGARDING TONIGHT’S SHOW IN AMES, IOWA: One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of “Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night” was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries.

Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled. To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight. Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon. ~ Instagram @dwtslivetour

Prayers for all involved in this tragic accident.

Read More: People

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading ‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour Bus Accident 1 Person Dead

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos