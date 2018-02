Russ Parr: Are People Too Sensitive About Sports & Religion?

People have got upset with Tony Dungy after he mentioned that Nick Foles’ faith helped him to “play with confidence” so that he won. Russ thinks that people are getting a little sensitive while others think Dungy has a right to his opinion.

