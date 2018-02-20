Feature Story
Blue Ivy Lives It Up At NBA All-Star Weekend [PHOTOS]

There was a basketball game going on during Beyoncé's mother-daughter date.

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Blue Ivy was having a ball at NBA All-Star Weekend with her mom and grandmother.

Beyoncé took her first-born out for a fun family night at the big game, and cameras were there to catch some of the highlights just off the court.

From the looks of things, Bey was in casual slay mode all night; taking in a basketball game has never looked more luxurious. Blue is also mastering the fine art of taking stellar candid shots.

#NBAAllStar 💙

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

#NBAAllStar 💙

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

It was a multi-generational affair as Tina Lawson and her husband, Richard, also came along for the outing.

#NBAAllStar

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Had fun with my girls and my hubby yesterday at the All-Star game ❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Of course, Blue had to get some selfies with her mom.

#NBAAllStar 💙

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

She even allowed the mascot close enough to mix and mingle on the court! She had a huge smile as he took her for a quick spin. Fun fact: Diddy captured the whole thing, and he still had to get approval from Bey and Blue.

Photos