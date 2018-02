Breaking News: Ohio School On Lock Down After Student Shoots Himself

Our Country in need of prayer.

There has been another school shooting, this time in Ohio.

Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Ohio’s Stark County were on lockdown. After a student shot himself, The 7th-grader shot himself at Jackson Memorial Middle School on Tuesday morning, according to Jackson Township police.

The boy’s condition wasn’t immediately known. Police are investigating the situation. (CBS NEWS)

As More details come in I will let you know.

Fasho Thoughts:

Not another school shooting

What should be done?

What kind of systems are in place to stop these tragedy’s from happening

