Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested For Slapping Benzino In Front Of Cops

The former reality show couple seems to have more downs than ups lately.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
We tv Celebrates The Premieres Of 'Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars' and 'Ex-isled' - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

While Althea Eaton may no longer be on the reality show Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta, she still has a lot of drama in her personal life.

According to TMZ, Ms. Thing recently got arrested for slapping her Baby Daddy Benzino in front of the police on Sunday night. Obviously, the police arrested her on the spot.

The gossip site also reported that this all went down when the Los Angeles Police Department was called to Eaton’s San Fernando Valley home to mediate an alleged domestic dispute. Apparently, Althea kept asking Benzino to leave, which he refused to do.

Althea was later booked for misdemeanor battery and held on $20K bail, which she paid on Monday morning and was released.

We don’t know what was behind the attack or the status of their relationship right now, but between all their reality show drama, including that season of “Marriage Boot Camp,” we’re pretty clear that the couple has had their share of ups and downs.

More downs than ups though.

As InTouch Weekly pointed out, just last year the 51-year-old record producer was caught cheating on Althea and it was made public in May 2017.

Yikes! #Benzino gets aired out by his ex 👀 (Swipe for more)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Paparazzi later caught up with him as he was trailing behind Althea leaving a club in LA, saying “everyone deserves a second chance.”

He then looked to the cameras trying to plead his case:

“It makes sense. It’s alright. She’s worth it. I love her. I f–ked up and I want to make it up to her…It wasn’t worth it. I’ve never regretted anything in my life, but that. She knows I love her. I don’t want to be with anyone else.”

What a mess!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Althea hitting Benzino? Is it finally time for them to break up for good?

RELATED NEWS:

Benzino Is Still Mad About Amber Rose’s ‘SlutWalk’ A Week After It Ended

Did Althea Hit Benzino In TheMarriage Boot Camp’ Super Trailer?

Ray J Caught In Alleged Cheating Scandal On Pregnant Wife Princess Love

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

15 photos Launch gallery

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

Continue reading Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos