Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested For Slapping Benzino In Front Of Cops

While Althea Eaton may no longer be on the reality show Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta, she still has a lot of drama in her personal life.

According to TMZ, Ms. Thing recently got arrested for slapping her Baby Daddy Benzino in front of the police on Sunday night. Obviously, the police arrested her on the spot.

The gossip site also reported that this all went down when the Los Angeles Police Department was called to Eaton’s San Fernando Valley home to mediate an alleged domestic dispute. Apparently, Althea kept asking Benzino to leave, which he refused to do.

Althea was later booked for misdemeanor battery and held on $20K bail, which she paid on Monday morning and was released.

We don’t know what was behind the attack or the status of their relationship right now, but between all their reality show drama, including that season of “Marriage Boot Camp,” we’re pretty clear that the couple has had their share of ups and downs.

More downs than ups though.

As InTouch Weekly pointed out, just last year the 51-year-old record producer was caught cheating on Althea and it was made public in May 2017.

Paparazzi later caught up with him as he was trailing behind Althea leaving a club in LA, saying “everyone deserves a second chance.”

He then looked to the cameras trying to plead his case:

“It makes sense. It’s alright. She’s worth it. I love her. I f–ked up and I want to make it up to her…It wasn’t worth it. I’ve never regretted anything in my life, but that. She knows I love her. I don’t want to be with anyone else.”

What a mess!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Althea hitting Benzino? Is it finally time for them to break up for good?

