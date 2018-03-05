Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Debt is easy to get in–and hard to get out of. Most Americans acquire debt with intentions on paying it back. However, sometimes life happens and things don’t always go as planned. Financial guru Dave Ramsey has many tips on how to get out of debt–and stay out of debt. Check out the empowering video above and be sure to share. Below are 5 popular debts and tips on how to get out of it:

Student Loans. You’ve probably heard that you have to go school to get a good job. What most don’t mention is that if you take out loans to go to school, you’ll most likely spend over a decade paying that debt back. Instead of taking out student loans, pay cash for your classes.

Tips:

Car Loans. Purchasing a new car is a very expensive way to own a car. Once you drive that new car off the lot, it immediately depreciates in value. Purchasing a used vehicle is a smarter choice.

Tips:

Credit Cards. The “buy now, pay later” attitude has millions of Americans in debt. What really happens is that people borrow more than they can pay back, and then get stuck in a cycle of just paying the monthly minimum. What happens is that the interest starts accumulating and they never get out of debt. You can pay off your debt QUICKER by doubling up on the monthly payment, using your income tax to pay off the debt, and by most definitely cutting up the cards.

Tips:

Home Loans. Sometimes when people take out a loan on a home, at that time–they can afford it. However, if a person loses their job and their income changes, that home can become a huge burden. Take this to heart: if you can’t really afford to buy a house–then don’t. Nothing is wrong with renting.

Tips:

Medical Debt. A trip to the hospital can easily get expensive. An operation can cost thousands of dollars, even with insurance, and most people can’t pay that back. What ends up happening is people don’t pay and that debt ends up damaging their credit score.

Tips:

Good luck with process and I wish you much success with this.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Diddy Named Wealthiest Artist + More Ridiculously Rich Celebs

10 photos Launch gallery

Diddy Named Wealthiest Artist + More Ridiculously Rich Celebs

Continue reading Diddy Named Wealthiest Artist + More Ridiculously Rich Celebs

Diddy Named Wealthiest Artist + More Ridiculously Rich Celebs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos