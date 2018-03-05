Feature Story
Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars

Written By: Nia Noelle

It was a historic night in Hollywood when the 90th Academy Awards took place and many of our favorite celebrities showed off their black excellence on the red carpet.

Tiffany Haddish took the non traditional route and risked it all on the red carpet in a cream Eritrean gown.  Haddish wore it as a tribute to her father that passed away last year stating, “He said one day I would end up here and if I ever ended up at the Oscars to honor my people so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans,”

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira all of Black Panther looked regal at the Oscars.  Lupita looked like the queen of Wakanda in custom atelier Versace.  Voila Davis took our breath in a bright pink Michael Kors gown and Zendaya turned heads in Giambattista Valli Couture.

Check out more of the black excellence on the red carpet at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

