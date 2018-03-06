Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On His Day Off

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 41 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Donald Trump may not be fond of minorities or their films, but he now has something in common with Craig from Friday.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Trump’s family hotel business has abandoned the management offices of their luxury hotel in Panama — which has been the scene of a 12-day, tumultuous standoff over a business dispute with the hotel’s owners.

If that isn’t juicy enough, watch this clip of 45’s name being removed off a marquee outside the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City. Epic.

In case you missed it, Orestes Fintiklis, a private equity investor and the head of the hotel’s owners’ association, had a standoff with the Trump family business in effort to take physical control of the property on behalf of the hotel owners. The owners tried to fire Trump’s company last year, however, the Trump Organization had disputed the termination as legally invalid and refused to hand over the property.

But today is a new day:

 

One small step for mankind.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On His Day Off

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos