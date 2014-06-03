Kings Island Riders Evacuate Smoke-Filled Roller Coaster

0 reads Leave a comment
An overheated motor is blamed for a smoke-filled roller coaster ride at Kings Island.
Fire fighters from several communities were called to the park, Monday, when thick smoke billowed from the Flight of Fear
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
