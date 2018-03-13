Seat At The Table: 5 Lit Show Ideas The Obamas Could Bring To Netflix

Photo by

National
Home > National

Seat At The Table: 5 Lit Show Ideas The Obamas Could Bring To Netflix

Lights, camera and inspiration.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

The Obamas may soon secure the bag at Netflix!

Barack and Michelle Obama are in talks to start developing “high-profile” shows for the streaming service, The New York Times reported.  The proposed deal, though reportedly not final yet, would allow the former first couple to call some major shots on the platform. They would be able to provide exclusive content to Netflix’s 118 million subscribers across the globe. Yes, they may be taking a seat at the table again.

But what kind of shows could we see from Barack and Michelle? The couple is looking to produce “inspirational” projects, sources have said, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Here are some possible show ideas that would help the Obamas give an inspirational remix to Netflix and chill nights:

Political Power Plays

Reportedly, the Obamas don’t want to use the platform to take down Trump. But what about a show that spotlights politicians of color who are looking to make history across the nation? They could spotlight folks like Stacey Abrams and her run for Georgia Governor, or Compton Mayor Aja Brown, who will run against Stacey Dash for Congress.

Keys to Success

Barack and Michelle could choose to follow in DJ Khaled‘s steps and offer a show that provides daily success tips to people. They could tackle a number of areas, from health to wealth to careers, in giving personal advice to help people on the come up.

Black Girl Magic, Black Boy Joy

The Obamas are great at relating to the kids, right? Michelle Obama recently threw a dance party for two-year-old toddler Parker Curry that went viral. The special little girl was so inspired by Obama’s official portrait. Why not have a show that focuses on talented and successful children who are doing big things?

Viral #Inspo

Perhaps a show about the viral videos that inspire others online may work? Oftentimes, these videos tell the stories of people who are working to entertain, challenge or change the world. They could tell the stories of many activists, who words and images often go viral.

Chicago Corner

The Chi is such a huge success, and the Obamas could do something to honor Michelle’s hometown. They could tell some of the narratives that provide hope in the city and look at some of Chicago’s activists and their work.

SEE ALSO:

[EXCLUSIVE] Tamika Mallory Speaks: ‘Wherever My People Are Is Where I Must Be’

Black Men Are Fighting Workplace Discrimination Over Beards And Dreadlocks

NAACP 108th Annual Convention

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Continue reading Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos