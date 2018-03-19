It’s A Girl For Ray J & Princess Love

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, have unwittingly revealed the gender of their baby.

There’s going to be another princess in the palace!

Ray J and Princess have kept pretty quiet about what they’re expecting, but TMZ.com reports that their registry has revealed that they will be welcoming a girl. Many of the items on their wish list at Petit Tresor are pretty and pink, so it’s easy to come to that conclusion.

A quick look at their baby registry shows that money is no object for their first born. Some of the gifts they’re asking for are pretty expensive with a cashmere baby basket running $2,800. Fortunately, they’ve also registered for gifts costing as (relatively) little as $25 and $200.

The proud parents to be are expected to unbox a bunch of gifts and celebrate the impending arrival as a source told TMZ that Ray J and Princess will be hosting a baby shower this weekend.

RELATED STORIES:

Congratulations: Ray J and Princess Love Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To Exhaustion’

Ray J Caught In Alleged Cheating Scandal On Pregnant Wife Princess Love

Also On 100.3: