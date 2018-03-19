Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

It’s A Girl For Ray J & Princess Love

Did their registry blow the surprise?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, have unwittingly revealed the gender of their baby.

There’s going to be another princess in the palace!

Ray J and Princess have kept pretty quiet about what they’re expecting, but TMZ.com reports that their registry has revealed that they will be welcoming a girl. Many of the items on their wish list at Petit Tresor are pretty and pink, so it’s easy to come to that conclusion.

A quick look at their baby registry shows that money is no object for their first born. Some of the gifts they’re asking for are pretty expensive with a cashmere baby basket running $2,800. Fortunately, they’ve also registered for gifts costing as (relatively) little as $25 and $200.

The proud parents to be are expected to unbox a bunch of gifts and celebrate the impending arrival as a source told TMZ that Ray J and Princess will be hosting a baby shower this weekend.

RELATED STORIES:

Congratulations: Ray J and Princess Love Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To Exhaustion’

Ray J Caught In Alleged Cheating Scandal On Pregnant Wife Princess Love

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading It’s A Girl For Ray J & Princess Love

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos