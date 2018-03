RICK ROSS: Back On Stage After Health Scare

Rick Ross was back on the stage this weekend in Las Vegas for the first time since his health scare earlier this month.

The 42-year-old rapper, who was hospitalized with respiratory and heart-related problems, performed at The Light nightclub inside Mandalay Bay. His fans were thrilled to see him back onstage but he didn’t make it about himself. Instead, he used the opportunity to support his incarcerated labelmate Meek Mill. Ross led the crowd in chanting “Free Meek Mill.” (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

He looks good considering just a couple of weeks ago everyone thought he might die.

He didn’t miss a beat. He sounded great and poured champagne for ladies in the front row.

It’s looking like Meek’s conviction could be overturned soon.

Also On 100.3: