NFL Receiver Zay Jones Has Bizarre Episode, Kicks Through Glass Door

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 38 mins ago
Reese's Senior Bowl

Source: Don Juan Moore / Getty

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones had a bizarre incident Tuesday leaving fans speculating he suffered a CTE episode or drug-related meltdown, TMZ reports. Surveillence footage captures a naked Jones in a struggle with his brother, Cayleb Jones from the Vikings, yelling “I’m going to fight for Jesus.”

Jones apparently ran in the direction of Cayleb’s girlfriend, who is shown on the footage before Jones disappears. He reportedly attempted to jump from the 30th floor window, then kicked his foot through the glass balcony door. He reportedly tried to “squeeze through” the hole, but was restrained by his brother, leaving a bloody mess around their L.A. apartment building.

Jones was arrested for for felony vandalism and released Wednesday morning. A representative for the Buffalo Bills told TMZ, “We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”

CTE has been discovered in 99 percent of deceased football players’ brains tested for the degenerative brain disease, CNN reports.

It’s unclear what caused the incident.

