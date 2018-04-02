Features
Home > Features

OMG: What Would You Do If A Cheetah Was Just Chillin’ In The Back Of Your Vehicle?

Say "hi?"

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
A cheetah on a vehicle

Source: Jami Tarris / Getty

Scenario time.

You’re in the heart of Africa…cruising the Serengeti National Park.

You’re apart of a safari tour and your vehicle stops so folks can get a good look at three young cheetahs.

Then out of nowhere, one of those cheetahs jumps on the hood of your car and people are in awe. So much in awe that they don’t realize another cheetah is creeping in the back seat of the car.

Now you’re left with this…

 

What you doing?

 

 

 

Remember this is a cheetah.

 

 

This very situation happened to Britton Hayes and his tour guide said the best thing for him to do was to keep still and avoid eye contact, according to The Mercury News.

 

Thankfully, his comrades and him made it out of the situation safely, and when he got home, he told his mom. She posted the video to Facebook and it’s since gotten over 80,000 views.

Close one.

So what do you think? You booking that safari trip or nah?

 

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading OMG: What Would You Do If A Cheetah Was Just Chillin’ In The Back Of Your Vehicle?

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos