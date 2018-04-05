Nurse Launched Fundraising Campaign After Getting Fired For Saying Stephon Clark ‘Deserved It’

Nurse Launched Fundraising Campaign After Getting Fired For Saying Stephon Clark 'Deserved It'

Faith Linthicum claims she’s “a person of faith” who’s not a bigot, but her posts suggest otherwise.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Hundreds of people donated money to a California nurse who was fired for making racially tinged, insensitive comments on Facebook about the police killing of Stephon Clark.

See Also: Stephon Clark Autopsy Shows Police Shot Him In The Back

Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, near Sacramento, fired Faith Linthicum, according to a GoFundMe campaign page that the nurse posted on Saturday. Linthicum is trying to raise $25,000 to help pay her rent and care for her dogs. Three days after creating the page, 486 people donated more than $21,000.

The nurse claimed that backlash from her Facebook post prompted the medical center to fire her.

Here’s what she posted: “Yeah but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking in peoples houses… why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento police officers gunned down 22-year-old Clark in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. The officers were responding to reports of someone breaking car windows. During the encounter, the cops said they believed Clark had a gun, which turned out to be a cellphone.

Linthicum, describing herself as “a person of faith” who is not “hateful or discriminatory,” insisted that she was just exercising her free speech rights. However, the medical center believed that she crossed a line.

“Kaiser Permanente does not tolerate hate or discrimination and has a long history of embracing diversity and inclusion – it remains a place where we welcome everyone,” the center said in a statement to the newspaper.

Sacramento activist Christina Arechiga discovered Linthicum’s post and shared it March 23 on her Facebook page, along with a few other comments that the nurse posted.

One of them stated: “Can we protest the deaths of all the people shot by black people too?”

