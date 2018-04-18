Meagan Good Shows Off New Brows After Eyebrow Transplant

Meagan Good has long detailed her struggle with her eyebrows. The stunning actress revealed she tattooed her brows on after over-plucking them when she was 19. it’s been a long time coming, but Meagan found a doctor who specializes in hair transplants. She posted a photo of her brows after undergoing the procedure, leaving us all wanting more information about the process.

The procedure works by extracting strips of skin with live hair follicles that are transplanted to the desired area. Hair is taken from the back of the head and upper thighs. Patients will be able to see results in four to six months when their natural hair begins to grow. Eyebrow transplants can cost between $4,000 to $8,000. Here’s a glimpse at the procedure, found on Dr. Jason Champagne’s Instagram page.

