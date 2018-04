Can I Hold Something: Waverly Man Wins $2 Million Playing Powerball

Um does this man have a brother or cousin who needs a girlfriend (dead ass)?

Bruce Ballard may be a wanted man after coming forward that he is $2 million richer.

The Waverly resident hit the jackpot playing the Powerball at the Ozzy’s Drive Thru, 318 Emmitt Avenue. After taxes, he will take home $1.44 million.

Spend it wisely!

Source: 10TV

