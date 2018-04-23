WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING: Shooter Still At Large

The manhunt continues this morning for the gunman who shot and killed four people inside a Tennessee Waffle House early Sunday morning.

29-year-old Travis Reinking was wearing only a green jacket and nothing else when he entered the restaurant with an AR-15 rifle and opened fire. A customer named James Shaw Jr. was able to grab the weapon away from him, but Reinking fled the scene and is still at large. Authorities say have been aware of Reinking and say he describes himself as a “sovereign citizen,” a term used by anti-government extremists. He was arrested last July outside the White House when he told the Secret Service that he needed to see President Trump.

Reinking has had several run-ins with police. Last June he threatened to shoot someone and exposed himself at a public school. He’s also made claims that Taylor Swift was stalking him. Reinking is believed to have picked up more weapons and is considered armed and dangerous. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

“Soverign citizen” is a term meant to describe someone who lives in the U.S. but doesn’t recognize the government.

He would have shot more people if the employee hadn’t wrestled the rifle away from him.

His motive for shooting up the Waffle House is unknown.

