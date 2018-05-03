Several Officers Injured During Connecticut Hostage Explosions

A Connecticut man who was reportedly holding his wife hostage while barricading himself inside their home in North Haven, left several local police officers injured when an explosion happened.

Explosions during Connecticut hostage situation injure several officers https://t.co/k2tKDGb5DX — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 3, 2018

As reported by the Washington Post, as many as eight police officers suffered injuries after their attempts to end a hostage situation between a North Haven man and his wife resulted in a shocking explosion. The explosion happened after police and SWAT team members spent hours trying to end the hostage situation that began as a simple call about a domestic disturbance.

Via Washington Post:

A standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded man led to explosions that set a property ablaze Wednesday night in a quiet, residential suburb near New Haven, Conn. For several days, the barricaded man had been holding his wife hostage in their home in North Haven, about five miles from the Yale University campus, according to a town official, North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda. When authorities learned of a domestic disturbance at the home, police officers and a SWAT team spent hours trying to “coax very gently and compassionately” the man out of the house, Freda said.

While the SWAT team negotiated with the suspect, police officers searched the surrounding areas of the property, including a barn behind the house. Their entry into the barn set off a loud explosion that shook the neighborhood and could be felt from several blocks away. Other explosions followed, leading authorities to conclude the barn could have been outfitted with booby traps.

As many as eight officers were injured, Jonathan R. Mulhern, deputy chief of the North Haven Police Department, told reporters. The injuries included cuts, abrasions and concussions, but none were life-threatening, Freda said. Several officers were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, which confirmed on Twitter it received seven patients involved in the explosions.

The details of the hostage situation before the explosion occurred are just as disturbing. Local police told the press that the man’s wife had been severely beaten and was being treated at a hospital. It is believed that the entire incident may have stemmed from her filing for divorce just last month. At press time, the suspect was not yet in custody, as police are attempting to find him.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda said of the suspect, “I don’t really know much about [him],” Freda said. “We’ve never really had any issues from what I understand.” He also added that perhaps “something triggered the event today,” which he called a “chaotic tragedy.”

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Body Cam Footage From 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Released

AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation Amid Sex Ring Allegations

Also On 100.3: