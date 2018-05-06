Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give Birth

The actress welcomed a little girl, while the singer a little boy.

Written By: Kellee Terrell

Posted 23 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
YWCA Hosts 13th Annual Rhapsody Gala - Arrivals

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

The stork has delivered two celebrity babies in the past week!

First up, Tia Mowry-Hardrict shared on Instagram that her newest daughter finally came on Saturday, May 5. 

“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches 💕 We are in heaven 🙏🏽,” she wrote.

 

Her husband Cory Hardrict posted a pic of him in tears about the birth of his second child.

Grown man Tears 😓 Baby girl is near Prayers Up 👑

A post shared by Cory Hardrict (@coryhardrict) on

 

As we previously reported, last November, Tia announced she was expecting her second child and a few months later she revealed that she was having a girl. The couple’s son Cree was born in 2011 and the two just celebrated their 10-year-wedding anniversary.

But she’s not the only bringing a baby into the world.

Jordan Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah, welcomed their new baby boy, Dana Isaiah Jr.,! He weighed 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured in at 21½ inches.

Jordan recently told PEOPLE, “It was miraculously beautiful. Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ! 💙🦋 @people

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

 

She added, “I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”

Dana secretly married Dana last summer and six weeks later she discovered she was pregnant.

Congrats everyone! We’re thrilled for all of you!

RELATED NEWS:

Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two

#CouplesWeLove: Jordin Sparks And Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime

Brandy Reveals Her Weight Gain Is Due To A ‘Foodcation’ Not Pregnancy

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

12 photos Launch gallery

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

Continue reading Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now