WTFasho Trump Sued For White House Rent

A man who claims to be the rightful owner of The White House and is, therefore, Donald Trump‘s landlord, is suing the president for back rent.

William Feegba claims to be a descendant of George Washington and believes that somehow makes him the owner of the executive mansion. He is suing Trump for $240,000 — the amount he says is owed for the one year he’s lived there. But Trump is not the only president he’s suing. Feegba has also retroactively filed similar lawsuits against every president who’s lived at the White House since 1977. Not surprisingly, none of his lawsuits have been successful. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Does that rent include utilities?

He might have better luck asking Michael Cohen for money.

for money. So what happens if Trump doesn’t pay? Will he be evicted?

