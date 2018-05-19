Underage drinking not cool no matter what season it is.

Many high schoolers are celebrating graduation season and getting ready to take on the world. However, parents should be careful when it comes to their child and underage drinking.

Ohio prohibits anyone under the age of 21 to drink alcohol. it is also illegal for parents are adults to serve or buy alcoholic drinks to minors.

This law extends to businesses like limousine, drive-thrus, restaurants and more. Law officials are warnings businesses to look out for underage drinkers.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Warn Parents About Under Age Drinking During Graduation Season was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com