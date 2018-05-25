HARVEY WEINSTEIN: Surrenders To Police

As expected, Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan police precinct early this morning and turned himself in.

The disgraced movie mogul will be in court later today to be arraigned on sex charges. It is believed that he will be released on at least $1 million bail and be required to wear a ankle monitor. Nearly 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, abuse and rape. Today’s charges are believed to stem from allegations made by two of his accusers.

The news of his arrest was immediately celebrated by many of his accusers, including actress Rose McGowan. She said in a statement, “Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.” (NBC News)

A tweet from the Time’s Up movement reads, “Today a man whose actions were so egregious that they spawned a global reckoning has been taken into custody.Harvey Weinstein shattered the lives of an untold number of women. We stand with them, and remain in solidarity with women everywhere who have faced unsafe and abusive workplaces. We look forward to seeing justice prevail.”

Fasho Thoughts:

This is vindication for so many women.

The charges in New York won’t be his only problem. He’s under investigation in Los Angeles, too, and could face charges there.

So many people have waited a long time for this day.

