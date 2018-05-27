Columbus Police Searching for Man Wanted for Human Trafficking

Columbus Police are searching for 54-year-old Andrew Harris.

Harris is wanted for engaging in corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, and promoting prostitution.

He also goes by “Bobby Eric Smith,” and “Jamaican Rick.”

Harris is wanted for engaging in corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, and promoting prostitution. Police say “Jamaican Rick” led an illegal enterprise involving human trafficking.

In one incident, a female was tortured with a blow torch after refusing to perform numerous sex acts, according to police.

Harris is still at large and Columbus Police are asking the public for help to locate him.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts, please contact Det. Boyle at cboyle@columbuspolice.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

