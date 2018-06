Columbus Uber Driver Accused Of Rape

A Columbus Uber driver, Muzaffer Sakin, is being indicted on several charges including rape, after authorities say he assaulted a woman he was driving to her Marysville home.

While the alleged incident happened in February, the court documents have just been unsealed. Sakin is being charged with 2 counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Court documents reveal that Sukin allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was impaired due to intoxication.

Uber has agreed to fully cooperate with the Marysville Police Department and Sakin’s access to the app was removed.

According to the Columbus Dispatch reports, Sakin was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Source: 10TV

