Suspect in Mt. Washington Triple Homicide Identified

Cincinnati police have identified the man believed to be behind a Labor Day weekend shooting in Mt. Washington that left three people dead.

Samuel Tyler Ericksen (26) died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the day of the incident, police confirmed Wednesday.

The violence unfolded Sunday, August 31st just after 1:30PM at an apartment on Beacon Street. Three lives were taken in the attack: 27-year-old Bemnet Deresse, 22-year-old Eden Adugna, and 20-year-old Feven Adugna.

Investigators say Ericksen had a romantic connection with one of the victims. They do not believe the shooting was motivated by hate.

Family members later confirmed that Eden and Feven were sisters who had immigrated from Ethiopia. Both worked as pharmacy technicians at Good Samaritan Hospital, where coworkers described them as kind-hearted and beloved.

Deresse’s relationship to the sisters remains unclear, but friends remembered him as “happy and hardworking.” Felicia Wood, who knew him well, said, “This guy will have you laugh in two seconds. That’s how cool he was.”

TriHealth, which operates Good Samaritan, released a statement calling the sisters’ deaths “devastating.”



